SOMERSET, Wis.-- The Somerset boys’ basketball team will take a seven-game winning streak into its Middle Border Conference showdown at New Richmond Thursday night, Jan. 7, after a 54-44 victory over Ellsworth Tuesday night.

The Tigers are on a mini-streak of their own after beating Baldwin-Woodville 76-68 Tuesday.

Ellsworth hit five 3-pointers in the first half Tuesday night at Somerset to build a 25-17 lead, but the Spartans clamped down on defense and hit some key free throws down the stretch to improve to 10-2 on the season.

“I'm pretty pleased with our overall defense, holding Ellsworth to their lowest output of the season,” Spartan coach Troy Wink noted. “We dialed in a little more and held them to 19 second half points and had just enough offense to get the job done.”

Melvin Medina-Ortiz led the Spartans with 21 points, six rebounds and four steals while Trae Kreibich had 15 points, including three 3-pointers, and pulled down seven boards. Jackson Cook contributed 11 points while Tate Pitcher had four points and four boards.

Cook was 3-for-4 from the free throw line down the stretch and Kreibich hit both of his attempts while Pitcher made one.

New Richmond, meanwhile, got 31 points from CJ Campbell and 11 each from Owen Covey, Alex Jarchow and Ben Wacker in a 76-68 road victory at Baldwin-Woodville Tuesday night to even its record at 3-3. The Tigers and Spartans will tip off at 7 p.m. Thursday night, Jan. 7, in New Richmond.