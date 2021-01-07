SOMERSET, Wis.-- The Somerset girls’ basketball team jumped out to a 42-18 halftime lead and never looked back in a 73-35 victory over the Cardinals Tuesday night, Jan. 5, in Spring Valley.

Four Spartans scored in double digits in the win, led by Dani Schachtner with 17 points. Kenzie Leccia and Taylor Paulson added 14 points while Sophia Rivard scored 11. Shealyn Struemke contributed six points and Julia Rybacki and Mia Olson had four each.

The 73 points is a season-high for the Spartans and moved them to 5-6 on the season heading into a home game against St. Croix Central Friday night, Jan. 8.