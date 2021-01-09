River Falls needs OT to beat Menomonie

Chris Chapin converted a tip-in at the buzzer to force overtime, and Zac Johnson hit an 18-foot jumper with 1.5 seconds left in the extra session to lift River Falls to a 53-51 victory at Menomonie Friday night, Jan. 8.

The Wildcats trailed by 10 at one point and were down 38-31 with just over two minutes left before a Johnson jumper tied the score at 50 with 10 seconds on the clock. A foul put Menomonie on the free throw line and they converted both shots with 7.6 seconds left to take a two point lead.

Johnson’s 3-point attempt for the win bounced off the rim but Chapin was there for the tip-in at the buzzer to send the game to overtime tied 42-42.

River Falls trailed in the extra session until Chapin got a steal and hit a 3-pointer at the other end to put the Wildcats up 51-49 at the one minute mark. Two more Menomonie free throws with 53 seconds left tied the score again before the Cats ran down the clock and won it with Johnson’s pull-up from 18-feet.

Johnson, who had just three points in the first half, finished with 23 in addition to dishing out six assists. Jacob Landgraf scored nine in the win and Chapin and Liam Dougherty contributed seven points each while JT Dougherty had five points and seven rebounds.

Hudson wins fourth straight

John Witcher scored 17 points and Luke Healy had 12 as Hudson overcame a seven-point halftime deficit to top Eau Claire North, 50-46, Friday night in Eau Claire.

The win was the fourth straight for the Raiders after opening the season with three straight losses.

Hudson trailed 29-22 at the break before outscoring the Huskies 28-17 in the second half.

Brandon Moeri contributed eight points in the victory and Cole Jacobson scored seven while Evan Tyler had six.