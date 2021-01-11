HAMMOND, Wis.-- Since suffering their only loss of the season New Year’s Eve at River Falls, the St. Croix Central boys’ basketball team is undefeated in the new year after posting wins over Prescott and Baldwin-Woodville last week.

The Panthers ran past Prescott, 69-42, Tuesday, Jan. 5, before grinding out a 52-48 victory Friday, Jan. 8, over the Blackhawks.

Central opened a 10-point halftime lead, 34-24, against Prescott before continuing to pull away in the second half.

Jackson Pettit drilled five 3-pointers on his way to a 32 point night and Kelson Klin had a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds while Gabe Siler contributed nine points, seven rebounds and nine assists. Pettit, Siler and Klin also had three steals each while Klin blocked a pair of shots.

Friday against Baldwin-Woodville, Pettit led the way with 17 points, Joel McGrane scored nine and Carson Hizman had eight points and 11 rebounds as the Panthers held off the Blackhawks for a four-point victory after leading by six at halftime.

After hosting Somerset Tuesday, Jan. 12, the Panthers, now 8-1 overall, will host Ashland in an afternoon game Saturday, Jan. 16.