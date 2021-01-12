With a quick burst of offense early, the Panthers raced out to an 18-5 advantage in the early minutes of the first half. However, Osceola recovered to a 29-17 halftime deficit and both teams settled in for the second half. After the Panthers stretched their lead to 39-19 with 12 minutes to play, Osceola clawed back into the game by going on a 10-0 run before an Autumn Earney transition basket stemmed the tide.

Molly Janke and Brianna Giese combined to go 9-of-12 from the free-throw line down the stretch to keep Osceola at bay, closing out the victory for the Panthers.

“It was a very choppy game, I guess I’d call it,” Ellsworth head girls basketball coach Jason Janke said about the game that included 49 fouls and 65 free throws. “It was just difficult for us to find any rhythm in the game.”

Molly Janke led the Panthers with 22 points and 19 rebounds, while Autumn Earney was right in the mix with 15 points and six rebounds. Ava Brookshaw nearly grabbed a double-double as she grabbed 10 rebounds and tallied eight points. Hayley Bach snagged seven rebounds to go with five points.

Ellsworth, 5-4, is next scheduled to travel to River Falls on Tuesday.

Mounders squeak past Wolves

Elmwood/Plum City will have to wait on achieving its second conference win of the season as it fell short of Elk Mound in a matinee game on Saturday.

The Wolves and Mounders were knotted up at 27-27 through the first half but E/PC couldn’t keep pace in the second half and lost 56-51. Despite the loss it was the second time this season that E/PC eclipsed 50 points, in what can be viewed as a positive takeaway in the closs defeat.

E/PC, 3-5, will get another crack at a conference win on Tuesday when it hosts Durand.