For the first time all season, Elmwood-Plum City strung together a pair of wins as they cruised past Boyceville on Monday night, 65-50.

The Wolves had an all-around team effort in the win as Dayne Whipple, Basil Gilles and Luke Webb all eclipsed double-digit points. That strong offensive performance was evident early as the Wolves raced out to a 37-15 halftime lead. Boyceville responded with a better effort in the second half, but the lead was too much to overcome for the Bulldogs.

Webb was the top scorer for E/PC as he recorded 16 points on the night. Behind Webb were Whipple with 13 points, Gilles with 12 and Austin Bartz with eight.

E/PC, 5-3, returns to the court on Thursday when they host Mondovi.

Wolves win second game of back-to-back

One day after struggling to make shots in a loss, Elmwood/Plum City found its stride in a trip to Glenwood City. The Wolves came home with a 57-41 win in hand, but perhaps just as important, they put up their second-highest point total of the season — a needed boost after struggling to score points in the prior two games.

The 16-point win wasn’t always a sure thing, however as the Wolves only carried a one-point lead into the break. E/PC cruised past Glenwood City in the second half, outsourcing the Hilltoppers 33-18 in the final 18 minutes.

Luke Webb led the Wolves with 22 points and 12 rebounds. Other key contributors included Bail Gilles with 12 points and five rebounds, Jarrod Pelzel with six points, and Dayne Whipple with four points and nine rebounds.

Area scores

Monday

Spring Valley 66, Mondovi 50

Baldwin-Woodville 53, Osceola 43

Friday

Spring Valley 66, Boyceville 31