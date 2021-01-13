For the first time since the opening two games of the season, Ellsworth strung together a pair of wins. The latest coming Tuesday during a trip to River Falls in which the Panthers narrowly edged past the Wildcats, 48-46.

Individual stats were unavailable.

Ellsworth, 6-4, is next scheduled to travel to Prescott on Friday. In the prior matchup between the two teams on Dec. 15, the Cardinals won 79-38.

E/PC continues to slide

After coming out of the holiday break with a win, Elmwood/Plum City has been on a downward slide with three consecutive losses. The third loss of the bunch came on Tuesday when the Wolves hosted Dunn-St. Croix Conference foe Durand. The Panthers’ extended their conference-leading win total with the 66-22 win over the Wolves.

Durand raced out to a 40-13 lead and coasted in the second half, outscoring E/PC 26-9. Anna Blanford was the Wolves' leading scorer with seven points.

E/PC, 3-6, is scheduled to travel to Boyceville on Friday to face a Bulldog team that is on a five-game losing streak.

Prescott blows out Amery

If there was any question about whether Prescott would come out of the holiday break flat with only two games over the course of 13 days, the Cardinals resoundly squashed any concern on Tuesday night.

It was never really a contest as the Cardinals built an insurmountable 55-8 lead by halftime. Amery for its part, failed to match its scoring output in the second half as Prescott sent in the reserves to the tune of 17 points in the final 18 minutes.

Individual stats were unavailable.

Prescott, 9-2, hosts Baldwin-Woodville on Thursday before hosting Ellsworth on Friday to close out the week.

Area scores

Tuesday

Colfax 75, Spring Valley 24

New Richmond 50, Baldwin-Woodville 47

Osceola 67, St. Croix Central 36

Elk Mound 55, Boyceville 31

Mondovi 77, Glenwood City 36