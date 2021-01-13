Playing in their first game in a week, Ellsworth hoped to put an end to a four-game skid dating back to Dec. 21. There was no luck to be found in that regard, however as the Panthers traveled to New Richmond on Tuesday and came home with their fifth-straight loss — a 93-78 defeat.

The score represented a new season-high for Ellsworth as it had its highest total of points scored and the most scored against in a game. Much of the damage against came from CJ Campbell, who torched Ellsworth for 49 points.

Ellsworth’s Mason Anderson was no slouch in the scoring department either as he recorded a season-high 33 points. Jack Janke also had a huge game tying his season high in points with 22. Shane Lange was the only other Panther to score more than five points as he ended up with 10 on the night.

Ellsworth, 3-6, will host Osceola on Thursday and Spring Valley on Friday to close out the week.

Prescott recovers with conference win

Coming off of two Middle Border Conference losses, Prescott needed to right the ship and find the same success it had through much of December. That success was found Tuesday night when Amery visited, as the Cardinals cruised to a 79-40 victory.

Individual stats were unavailable.

Prescott, 7-4, is next scheduled to travel to Baldwin-Woodville on Tuesday, Jan. 19.

Area scores

Tuesday

St. Croix Central 90, Somerset 76

Augustana 51, Boyceville 44