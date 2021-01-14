RED WING — It’s been a tough stretch for Red Wing basketball. Since the 2015-16 season in which the Wingers took third place at state, the team has gone 19-90. Last year the program bottomed out with a 3-24 record, 2-20 within the Big 9. This year, however, there’s an aura of optimism with the return of key contributors from one season ago and the hiring of Oliver Simmons as head coach.

Simmons brings a successful track record as he averaged 20 wins per season during a five-year stretch with the University School of Jackson in Tennessee. Although he believes he can have that same success in Red Wing, there is an understanding in these opening practices of the 2021 season that it will be a process to get to where everyone wants to be.

“It's very cliche, but the truth of the matter is we just have to trust the process. We have to trust that what we're doing every day is going to get us better,” Simmons said. “I keep telling them it’s going to click. It might click that first game, it might click in February or in March, it might not click till next summer when we have summer ball. We don't know when it's going to click, but it's going to click.”

Part of the challenge for Simmons rests with the elimination of scrimmages and nonconference games, as well as a limited summer program for him to get the team up to speed. As a new coach, the team is still learning the offense, defense and how their new leader likes to coach.

It’ll all be new this winter too as the Wingers will transition to a ball-screen offense and play zone defense rather than the man coverage of recent years.

Working in Red Wing’s favor however, is a core group of juniors that return with varsity experience. Deso Buck and Denval Atkinson, who both averaged over 10 points per game, will be looked at to provide leadership this year.

Having that experience returning has been a great asset Simmons said. And the energy in the first two weeks of practice has been just as encouraging.

“Their attitudes and their effort has been tremendous. Everybody's just really bought into getting better and being excited that we get to play,” he said. “And all I really want to see is improvement this season. And not just wins, losses and basketball skill or running stuff, but I want to see improvements in their attitudes towards each other and things like that.”

Red Wing was scheduled to play its season opener against Faribault at home on Thursday, but due to inclement weather the Wingers will now play their first game Saturday at Austin.