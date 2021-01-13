The Red Wing girls’ basketball season will have to wait a little bit longer before it can compete in its first game of the season. The Wingers, who have been practicing since Jan. 4, were scheduled to open the season in Faribault on Thursday, but another pandemic-related delay will push that start date back further.

On Wednesday morning, it was announced that the season opener was postponed, as were the four games after. Red Wing will now open its season at home against Mankato East on Friday, Jan. 29.

Red Wing is coming off a season in which it qualified for the state tournament. The Wingers return two of five starters from that team.