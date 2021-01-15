Area prep girls’ basketball teams held their first practices Jan. 4. Now less than two weeks after those first steps onto the court, Goodhue was the first of the Republican Eagle-area teams to play in its first competition. Lake City and Zumbrota-Mazeppa will follow closely behind with both playing Friday night. While the boys’ teams are undergoing a period of transition, the girls’ teams are returning the vast majority of their production from last year.

Goodhue to rely on senior-laden group

Goodhue is in a position very few can say they’ve been in. All five of its starters are seniors and all five have played four years of varsity basketball. So while a year from now will be a season with a lot of unknowns, that is a problem for next winter. But this year? The team is looking at a 26-4 record from last year and a roster that is returning all of its key pieces. There were no seniors on last year’s team.

“It is really remarkable that they've got that much experience,” head coach Josh Wieme said. “The other thing we have is depth. I think we played 10 girls in the section final last year and, again, they all come back.”

The only downside that Wieme sees going into the season is a lack of height. The tallest person on the team is 5-foot-9. To remedy that, the Wildcats will be playing up-tempo on offense and pressing on defense. Something the team is well versed in doing already.

Coming so close to qualifying for the state tournament after losing the Section 1AA title game to Lourdes, the Wildcats are expecting to battle for a section title and possibly a state bid there is a playoff.

“We don't spend a ton of time worried about other goals besides that we want to be in the section final,” Wieme said. “We just want to have fun every game and have a great game and have a full schedule.”

Wildcats cruise past Bombers

Despite the snowy weather, Goodhue and Cannon Falls were steadfast in playing their game as scheduled. No matter the outside distractions that may have been present, the Wildcats came ready to play as they crushed the Bombers, 78-33 on Thursday night.

Goodhue made the game completely out of reach by halftime after building a 50-11 lead. The second half was a time for reserves to log some playing time and it showed on the box score as 11 Goodhue players scored at least two points.

Leading the charge for Goodhue was Arianna Thomforde with 12 points. Behind her were Anika Schaefer and Torrie Rehder with 10 points apiece, Elissa Lodermeier and Tori Miller with nine points apiece, and Joslyn Carlson with six points. Carlson and Elisabeth Gadient also corralled five rebounds each.

For Cannon Falls, Belle Freeberg scored 16 of the team's 33 points. Nobody else had more than four points.

Goodhue, 1-0, is scheduled to host Stewartville on Tuesday for its next game.

Lake City eyes deep section run

Lake City was riding a 13-game win streak last season before dropping two of its last three games. The final loss came in the second round of the Section 1AA playoffs. The team ended the year with a 22-6 record and a desire for more. Fortunately for the Tigers they are well positioned to take that next step as nearly all of the team returns for the encore.

Grace Bany is the senior leader of the group as she averaged over 11 points and rebounds per game last year. A trio of juniors are in the mix as well. Natalie Bremer was the team’s top scorer last year, averaging 21.7 ppg. Then there is Lilly Meincke who averaged more than 14 ppg and Mya Shones as well.

“They've been playing basketball together for a long time now,” head coach Clay Olstad said. “We have high expectations this year and we had a really solid season last year so we can hopefully build off of that.”

To do that, Olstad said he plans on working a few different zone defenses in the mix as well as some presses to extend their defensive looks. On offense, he’d like to push the ball up the court more to go with their base motion looks.

“On defense we rely on shutting teams down and pushing the ball in transition,” Olstad said. “Then trying to get as many waves as we can on teams.”

Lake City opens its season at home against Pine Island on Friday.

Z-M tasked with replacing all-time best

Zumbrota-Mazeppa is coming off a 16-10 season that ended in the first round of the Section 1AA playoffs. The team also returns four of its key contributors. The main obstacle for the Cougars however, is that the school’s all-time leading scorer and rebounder Ali Hunstad is not one of them.

Although there are some big shoes to fill in the lineup, head coach Andy Bromeling isn’t going to reinvent the wheel.

“Nothing is really going to change. We’re going to play fast, we’re going to press and get after people as much as we possibly can,” he said. “We’re young, I’ll be playing some more sophomores, and we’re small but we’re fast. So I'm hoping that we can play fast, we can shoot the basketball pretty well. It’s no different than any of the last four years minus we’re missing the big names.”

There are still some key names returning though that Bromeling can surely rely on to help carry the load. Seniors Sarah Mensink and Raelyn Stiller return, as do junior Addie Voxland and sophomore Natalie Dykes.

“Four years ago I had four girls averaging seven-eight points a game, so I’m hoping to get back to that approach, but we have some big-time kids returning,” Bromeling said. “Natalie Dykes is legit and Addie Voxland is another one that now with the ball in her hands will benefit more from it.”

Z-M opens its season at Kasson Mantorville on Friday.