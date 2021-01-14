HAMMOND, Wis.-- Somerset simply couldn’t match St. Croix Central’s pace in the first half of their Middle Border Conference matchup in Hammond Tuesday night, Jan. 12, and by the time the Spartans did catch up it was too late.

The sixth-ranked Panthers jumped out to a 54-37 first half lead on their way to hitting the 90-point mark in a 90-76 victory over the Spartans. The victory kept Central undefeated in Middle Border Conference play at 6-0 (9-1 overall) while Somerset slipped to 4-3 in the MBC, 11-4 overall.

St. Croix Central plays fast and we didn't match that in the first half,” Somerset coach Troy Wink said. “Offensively I felt we did OK, but too many empty possessions and too many quick possessions, which plays into what they want to do.”

The Panther lead would have been 20 at the break but Tate Pitcher banked in a half-court 3-pointer at the buzzer to give the Spartans some life heading into the locker room. Somerset outscored Central 39-36 in the second half but it wasn’t enough to overcome a 17-point halftime deficit.

Five Panthers hit double figures in scoring in the victory, led by Kelson Klin with 22 points. Jackson Pettit finished with 19 and Colin Hackbarth scored 15 while Cayden LaVenture and Gabe Siler contributed 13 each. The Panthers made 10 3-pointers with Siler and Hackbarth hitting three each.

Klin also led the team in rebounds with eight and dished out three assists while Siler had seven rebounds, five assists and five steals. Pettit and Spencer Trainor pulled down five boards each.

Melvin Medina-Ortiz led Somerset with 26 points and eight rebounds and Jackson Cook had 20 points and seven boards while Parker Gebheim finished with 13 points and Trae Kreibich scored 11.

St. Croix Central returns to action with a nonconference game Saturday afternoon, Jan. 16, at home against Ashland while Somerset will compete in the Midwest Players Classic at the La Crosse Center Saturday against Bangor, the 8th-ranked team in Division 5.

“They are a small but very tradition rich program,” Wink said. “Should be another good game and a good experience for our team.”

New Richmond’s Campbell scores 49 in win over Ellsworth

CJ Campbell went off for 49 points, including five 3-pointers, to spark New Richmond to a 93-78 victory over Ellsworth Tuesday, Jan. 12, in New Richmond.

Campbell was 20-of-33 from the field, including 5-of-12 from 3-point range, and hit four of his five free throw attempts in addition to pulling down six rebounds and making four steals.

Alex Jarchow contributed 19 points and six rebounds in the win and Ben Wacker had a double-double with 13 points and 10 boards while Owen Covey finished with eight points, seven assists and six rebounds.

The Tigers, now 5-1 in MBC play, 5-4 overall, will visit Amery Friday, Jan. 15.