HUDSON, Wis.-- Make that 10 in a row for the Hudson girls’ basketball team.

The Raiders continued to roll over their opponents with an 65-28 victory over Chippewa Falls Tuesday night, Jan. 12, at home to sweep to improve to 10-0 at the midpoint of the regular season. They’ll start a stretch of four straight road games this Friday, Jan. 15 in Menomonie before visiting Superior Saturday, Jan. 16.

Sophia Jonas hit four 3-pointers and finished with 16 points Tuesday night and Audrey Hatfield recorded her seventh double-double of the season with 14 points and 11 rebounds while Kira Young had 12 points and five boards and Livi Boily contributed 12 points, four assists and two steals. The Raiders had assists on 25 of their 28 field goals and all 12 Raiders saw action with nine scoring at least one point.

River Falls lets one slip away to Ellsworth

The River Falls girls’ basketball team couldn’t hold on to a 10-point second half lead against Ellsworth and Ellsworth scored the winning basket on a late Wildcat turnover to defeat the Wildcats, 48-46, Tuesday night, Jan. 12, in River Falls.

The Wildcats trimmed an early 10-point deficit to four at halftime and maintained the momentum to build a 10-point second half lead before Ellsworth’s full-court pressure wore the Cats down and culminated with the game-winning basket.

Ella Peters finished with 12 points and eight rebounds in the loss and Taylor Kasten scored 10 points while Maria Vitt had nine points, five rebounds and four steals.

River Falls, now 2-7 on the season, will visit Chippewa Falls Friday night, Jan. 15.

New Richmond girls top B-W in overtime

The New Richmond girls basketball team erased a six-point halftime deficit to top Baldwin-Woodville in overtime, 50-47, Tuesday night, Jan. 12, in Baldwin.

The Tigers trailed 23-17 at the break before outsourcing the Blackhawks 26-20 in the second half to force extra time, where New Richmond finished with a 7-4 advantage to earn the three-point win.

Brooke Blaszczyk led the Tigers with 16 points and Sophie Ballard had 15, including three 3-pointers, while Barb Kling finished with nine points and seven rebounds.

New Richmond, now 7-2 overall, 5-1 in Middle Border Conference play, will host Amery Thursday, Jan. 14, and Osceola Friday, Jan. 15.