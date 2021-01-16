ELLSWORTH, Wis. — Ellsworth’s slide down the standings continued on Friday night as the Panthers hosted Spring Valley for a nonconference matchup. It was clear the two teams would need to prepare for a close contest as there were 13 lead changes. The Cardinals were fortunate enough to claim that last lead change though and won 68-60 in the end.

Both teams came out of the gates firing away, finding the bottom of the basket with relative ease. Ellsworth grabbed a quick lead in the opening minutes, but Spring Valley held a lead for the majority of the first half and led at halftime 38-37.

The second half began much like how the final minutes of the first half ended — trading the lead. Ellsworth held a five-point advantage with just under nine minutes left but a pair of 3-pointers by Spring Valley put them up by one with 6:22 left to play.

From there, Ellsworth struggled to get a shot to fall, and Spring Valley went on a 19-6 run to close out the game.

The Cardinals did some of their best work at the free-throw line as the team combined to go 18-for-22. With all of those trips to the line, it also meant Ellsworth ran into some foul problems. Although Jack Janke was the only Panther needing to sit due to foul trouble, Shane Lange and Kaden Schommer also had four fouls by the final whistle.

Ellsworth also struggled to contain the perimeter shooters and Connor Ducklow in the paint. Ducklow scored 23 points to lead Spring Valley in scoring with Tyler Bowman, who also scored 23 points — 15 of which came from behind the arc.

“We’ve been in games like this in the last month where it’s a five to 15-point game, and those are decided by a few possessions here and there,” Ellsworth head boys’ basketball coach Jordan Petersen said. “I just think we weren’t quite disciplined enough defensively throughout the entire game, especially in the second part of the second half. We just missed defensive assignments, forgot our defensive principles and they’re a good team.”

Leading Ellsworth in points was Mason Anderson with 26. Jack Janke scored 10 points, followed by Tanner Pechacek with nine and Carson Nugent with six.

With the loss, it makes seven straight for Ellsworth after starting the season 3-1. Petersen said the team has grown quite a bit offensively since the beginning of the season but the team is still looking for a consistent scorer behind Anderson and Janke. In the 10 games played so far, Anderson has hit double digit points in all of them and Janke has in eight games. Beyond those two, Spencer Schultz, who is currently nursing a sprained ankle, has hit double digits three times and Shane Lange has twice.

It is something he thinks will come, it will just come as the team grows together more.

“We have a couple of younger guys like Alex Coulthard, Carson Nugent and Kaden Schommer that need to continue to grow offensively and defensively, just to give us more,” Petersen said.

Ellsworth, 3-7, travels to Osceola on Tuesday for its next game.

Area scores

Friday

New Richmond 92, Amery 37