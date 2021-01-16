Zumbrota-Mazeppa kicked off its season with a Saturday matinee game at home against Kasson-Mantorville. The Cougars, who lost to the KoMets last year, got their revenge with a 52-47 season-opening victory.

Z-M needed every last minute to secure the victory after the teams were stuck in a 27-27 tie at the half. The Cougars were able to hold off K-M in the end however, to keep the five-point advantage.

Josh Hutton led the Cougars with 13 points, followed by Tanner Gates (10), Tyson Liffrig (9) and Land Chandler (8).

Z-M, 1-0, hosts Pine Island on Tuesday for its next game.

Wohlers has career night for Lake City

Lake City was replacing over half of its starting lineup this season, so it would have been understandable had the Tigers been slow out of the gate. If the first test was any gauge for long-term success, the new roles for the young players will be quickly adapted to as Lake City stormed out to a 71-50 victory over Pine Island in the Tigers’ season opener on Friday.

Lake City wasn’t firing on all cylinders in the first 18 minutes of the game, as they held a slim 25-21 lead heading into halftime. The second half was another story entirely however, as Lake City scored 46 points to Pine Island’s 29.

Justin Wohlers had a game-high and career-best 28 points, followed by Carson Matzke with 12 points. Hunter Lorenson, in his first career varsity game, scored 15 points and corralled eight rebounds.

Lake City, 1-0, hosts Byron on Monday for its home opener.

Area scores

Friday

Stewartville 81, Kenyon-Wanamingo 58

Hayfield 78, Randolph 62

Caledonia 96, Triton 52