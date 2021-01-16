Lake City kicked off its season with a bang as they dominated Pine Island, 89-37, at home on Friday. The Tigers returned four of their starters from one year ago, and that proved to be a significant advantage in the early going as the quartet combined for 76 of the team’s points.

Lake City raced out to a 56-21 halftime lead before getting more time for the reserves in the second half. The defense continued to hold firm however, as Pine Island could only manage 16 first-half points. Another positive sign for Lake City? The team combined to shoot 16-of-19 at the free-throw line.

Natalie Bremer led the team with 30 points — 12 of which came from behind the arc. Lilly Meincke scored 23 points, Mya Shones had 15 points and Grace Bany recorded eight.

Lake City, 1-0, hosts Kasson-Mantorville on Tuesday for its next game.

Area scores

Friday

Lourdes 60, Kenyon-Wanamingo 18