Zumbrota-Mazeppa had a tough draw in its season opener, traveling to Kasson-Mantorville, a team that’s coming off a 19-10 record last year. With the Cougars replacing its all-time leading scorer this year, the result was a dominant 85-46 win by the KoMets.

The Cougars never had much of a chance as they faced a 53-24 halftime deficit that was only marginally trimmed in the second half.

Addie Voxland was the lone Cougar to hit double digits in points with 10. Behind her, Natalie Dykes scored eight points, and Sarah Mensink and Raelynn Stiller scored seven apiece.

Z-M, 0-1, travels to Pine Island on Tuesday for its next game.

Bremer hits 30 points in Lake City home opener

Lake City kicked off its season with a bang as they dominated Pine Island, 89-37, at home on Friday. The Tigers returned four of their starters from one year ago, and that proved to be a significant advantage in the early going as the quartet combined for 76 of the team’s points.

Lake City raced out to a 56-21 halftime lead before getting more time for the reserves in the second half. The defense continued to hold firm however, as Pine Island could only manage 16 first-half points. Another positive sign for Lake City? The team combined to shoot 16-of-19 at the free-throw line.

Natalie Bremer led the team with 30 points — 12 of which came from behind the arc. Lilly Meincke scored 23 points, Mya Shones had 15 points and Grace Bany recorded eight.

Lake City, 1-0, hosts Kasson-Mantorville on Tuesday for its next game.

Area scores

Friday

Lourdes 60, Kenyon-Wanamingo 18