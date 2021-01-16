RIVER FALLS, Wis.--Senior Zac Johnson scored 21 points to become River Falls’ all-time leading scorer in the Wildcats’ 75-59 victory over Chippewa Falls Friday night, Jan. 15, in River Falls.

Johnson’s final basket of the night gave him 1,367 career points, breaking the old mark of 1,366 set by Luke Murphy (2011-14).

The win was the 13th straight at the Cat’s Den for River Falls dating back to Dec. 20, 2019 and bumped their record this season to 8-2 overall, 4-2 in BRC play.

The Wildcats trailed most of the first half and were down six, 23-17, with five minutes remaining in the first half before a layup by JT Dougherty, a drive by Zac Johnson and a Johnson 3-pointer put them up by one, 24-23.

After a Cardinal free throw tied the score, Johnson put the Cats up for good, 26-25. River Falls closed the half with a short jumper by Liam Dougherty, a steal and drive by Johnson, and a put-back by Michael Schurman to open up a 32-25 lead at the break.

River Falls pulled away in the second half and led by 22 at one point before the Cardinals made it a 16-point game at the end.

Johnson, Liam Dougherty and JT Dougherty combined for 60 of the Wildcats’ 75 points with Johnson and Liam Dougherty scoring 21 points each and JT Dougherty 18. JT Dougherty and Schurman pulled down eight rebounds apiece and Liam Dougherty grabbed seven while Johnson had six. The Wildcats outrebounded the Cardinals 41-32.

River Falls will travel to LaCrosse to take on Monona Grove in the Midwest Players Classic Saturday, Jan. 16.

Hudson stays on top in BRC

Luke Healy led four Raiders in double figures in scoring with 28 points to lead the Hudson boys’ basketball team to a 74-52 victory over Menomonie Friday night, Jan. 16, in Hudson.

The win was the seventh straight for the Raiders after losing their first three games and moved them to 7-3 overall, 6-2 and on top of the BRC standings.

Owen Weadge contributed 13 points in the victory and Cole Jacobson scored 11 while Carter Herink added 10.

The Raiders will face Verona in the Midwest Players Classic in La Crosse Saturday, Jan. 15.

In other boys action Friday night New Richmond routed Amery 92-37 in Amery to improve to 6-4 overall, 6-1 in Middle Border Conference play.

Next up for the Tigers is a road game at Somerset Tuesday, Jan. 19.