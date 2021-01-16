NEW RICHMOND, Wis.-- The New Richmond girls’ basketball team jumped out to a 28-11 halftime lead and never looked back in a 60-35 victory over Osceola Friday night, Jan. 15, to improve to 7-1 in the Middle Border Conference (9-2 overall), one game behind first place Prescott.

Brooke Blasczcyk hit five 3-pointers and finished with 20 points to lead the Tigers while Barb Kling and Leah DeYoung scored 12 each.

The Tigers will host Prescott Tuesday night, Jan. 19.

River Falls girls get by Chippewa Falls

The River Falls girls’ basketball team held off Chippewa Falls on the road, 51-47, Friday night, Jan. 15, for their second victory in three games.

Rachel Randleman led a balanced Wildcat attack with 12 points and Jordan Schwantz scored 11 while Keyah Strop finished with nine, Taylor Kasten scored eight and Ella Peters contributed seven.

River Falls led by one at the break, 19-18, before holding off the host Cardinals in the second half.

The Wildcats, now 3-7 overall, 3-3 in the Big Rivers Conference, will host BRC leader Hudson Tuesday, Jan. 19.