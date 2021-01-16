Ellsworth’s win streak came to a screeching halt on Friday as the Panthers traveled to Prescott and got blown out 93-49 in a rematch of a 41-point loss to the Cardinals in December.

A 7-0 run to end the half for Prescott put them up 42-29 at halftime and Ellsworth could never get back within reach.

“No question they are very deep and very good, they have a lot of kids that can score it,” Ellsworth head coach Jason Janke said. “They wore us down in the second half, that was evident. When they can send out four kids between 5-foot-11 to 6-foot-1, it’s a tough ask for our kids with interior defense and rebounding.”

Autumn Earney led the Panthers with 28 points and two steals, while Molly Janke grabbed 12 rebounds and scored 10 points.

Ellsworth, 6-5, travels to St. Croix Central on Tuesday for its next game.

Prescott, 11-2, next travels to New Richmond on Tuesday.

Area scores

Friday

Mondovi 63, Spring Valley 53

New Richmond 60, Osceola 35

Colfax 47, Elk Mound 35