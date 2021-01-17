Red Wing opened its season with the same opponent and location it ended its last. With a returning core of starters and a new head coach, the Wingers were hoping for a better result. The better results will have to wait however, as the Wingers were shellacked 60-20 in Austin on Saturday.

Red Wing kept the game close in the opening minutes as Austin held a 10-6 lead but the Packers proceeded to go on a 20-0 run to close out the first half and never looked back. The second half was not much better for the Wingers as they were again outscored 30-14 to complete the game.

Andrew Ball led Red Wing with seven points and three rebounds. Maddox Hanson had six points, Mitch Seeley and Deso Buck scored three points, and Reese Tripp had one.

Red Wing, 0-1, has its home opener on Tuesday against Winona.

Big 9 scores

Saturday

Northfield 75, Albert Lea 35

Owatonna 61, Rochester Century 46