HUDSON, Wis.-- With three weeks left in the regular season, the Hudson boys’ basketball team is in first place in the Big Rivers Conference.

The Raiders upset fourth-ranked River Falls, 70-65, last Monday, Jan. 11, and rolled over Menomonie, 74-52, Friday Jan. 15 to improve to move to 6-2 in the BRC, just ahead of 4-2 River Falls.

Senior Luke Healy was honored for becoming the fifth player in Hudson history to reach the 1,000 point mark before Monday’s game, then went out and added to his total by scoring 28 points in the Raiders’ 70-65 win.

Healy also dished out a team-high four assists and Brandon Moeri hit four 3-pointers on his way to a 22 point night as Hudson used runs of 11-0 and 17-0 to open up a 21-point lead before holding off the Wildcats at the end. John Witcher contributed six points and six rebounds and Carter Herink scored six points while Cole Jacobson contributed five points and seven boards.

Against Menomonie Friday night, Healy hit four 3-pointers on his way to a 28-point night and dished out a team-high five assists in a 74-52 victory over the Mustangs.

Owen Weadge nailed three 3-pointers and finished with 13 points and Jacobson scored 11 while Herink contributed 10 points and six boards. The Raiders made 12 3-pointers in the win.

Saturday the Raiders stretched their win streak to eight straight with a 62-44 nonconference victory over Verona at the Midwest Players Classic in La Crosse.

Jacobson had the hot hand with five 3-pointers on his way to a team-high 18 points and Healy added 13 points and five assists while Herink contributed 10 points and a pair of steals. Witcher finished with seven points and a team-high nine rebounds while Weadge finished with seven points and six boards.

The Raiders, now 8-3 overall, will host Chippewa Falls (7-3, 3-2) Friday, Jan. 22, before hosting St. Croix Central Tuesday, Jan. 26.