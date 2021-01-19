Elmwood/Plum City continued its recent stretch of struggles Monday night when it traveled to Mondovi. Playing in its fifth-straight conference game since returning from the holiday break, the Wolves have now lost four of those five after a 51-36 loss to the Buffaloes.

E/PC managed only 11 points in the first half, digging themselves into an early hole they couldn’t climb out of. The Wolves more than doubled their scoring output in the second half, but it was too little too late as Mondovi could cruise to victory.

Leading E/PC in scoring was Maggie Glaus with 14 points. Also scoring for the Wolves were Hannah Forster (nine points), Hannah Baier (6), Hailee McDonough (5) and Anna Blanford (2).

E/PC, 3-7, has a chance to get back on the winning track Thursday when it hosts Colfax.

Dunn-St. Croix Conference scores

Monday

BBB: Boyceville 69, Frederic 56

BBB: Clear Lake 64, Glenwood City 36

GBB: Glenwood City 62, Spring Valley 28

GBB: Colfax 73, Boyceville 41

GBB: Elk Mound 36, Durand 31

Saturday (Jan. 16)

GBB: Elk Mound 40, Mondovi 33