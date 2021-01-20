After cruising to a 20-plus point victory in their season opener, Lake City faced a stiffer test on Monday and were shown the difference between a veteran roster versus an inexperienced one. Byron, which is coming off a strong 2019-20 season, took care of Lake City handily with a 66-27 win.

The Bears were dominant early and often as they raced out to a 25-5 lead halfway through the first half. The final nine minutes of the opening frame weren’t a whole lot better for the Tigers either as they faced a 44-12 deficit at halftime.

During that first half, Lake City was finding some open looks but struggled to get anything to go in the hoop, whereas Byron was consistently driving to the hoop and scoring in the paint with relative ease.

Once the second half opened Lake City showed signs of life as it went on a 13-2 run, but it was too little, too late. Byron then clamped down and went on a 20-2 run of its own to close out the game.

Justin Wohlers led the Tigers with nine points, three rebounds and two steals. Jaden shones scored four points and no other Tigers scored more than three.

Lake City, 1-1, returns to the court on Friday when it hosts Lourdes.

Another night, another win for Z-M

Zumbrota-Mazeppa snagged another win on Tuesday to kick off its season with consecutive victories for the second year in a row. The latest victory came at the expense of Pine Island, as the Cougars defeated the Panthers 63-44.

Pine Island trailed by seven points at the half but frequent trips to the free-throw line allowed Z-M to extend its lead in the remainder of the game.

Tanner Gates led Z-M with 16 points and six rebounds. Landen Chandler scored 15 points to go with four steals and three assists, while Willie Holm III, Kaleb Stensland and Josh Hutton all recorded eight points apiece. Stensland tied for the team lead in rebounds with six, as did Broc Fredrickson.

Z-M, 2-0, hosts Plainview-Elgin-Millville on Thursday for its next game.

Goodhue unable to get offense going

After struggling to find a rhythm in its first game of the season, Goodhue didn’t fare any better in its second go-around as it was held to under 40 points in a 53-38 loss to Stewartville on Tuesday.

In the first half, Goodhue managed only 15 points. But for their part, they also held Stewartville to 28 points. The struggles continued for both teams in the second half, but Stewartville’s Will Tschetter was just too much to handle as he scored a game-high 28 points to lead the Tigers to victory.

Will Opsahl led Goodhue with 13 points, followed by Dayne Wojcik with nine points and Adam Poncelet with seven.

Goodhue, 1-1, will next host Kasson-Mantorville on Friday.

Hiawatha Valley League scores

Tuesday

Cannon Falls 61, Kenyon-Wanamingo 54

St. Peter 54, Kasson-Mantorville 34

Saturday (Jan. 16)

Byron 75, Pine Island 45

Triton 85, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 75