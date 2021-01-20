After opening the season with a nearly 40-point loss, Zumbrota-Mazeppa responded with a big win of its own on Tuesday — a 55-41 victory over Pine Island.

Z-M held a slim 27-25 halftime lead and went just 7-of-16 at the free-throw line, but were able to nonetheless cruise in the second half.

Raelynn Stiller scored a game-high 22 points — 18 of which came off 3-pointers. Sarah Mensink and Addie Voxland also had a good night shooting the ball, scoring 13 and 12 points, respectively.

Z-M, 1-1, doesn’t play again until next Tuesday when they’ll travel to Triton.

Inconsistent play plagues Wildcats

Goodhue was going into Tuesday with momentum after walloping Cannon Falls by 45 points five days earlier. Heading into their second game, Goodhue was tasked with Stewartville — a team that had its first game postponed due to COVID quarantines.

The extra game action didn’t do Goodhue much good however as they fell to the Tigers, 68-61. Although Stewartville is perennially in the top half of the section, it was the first time since 2018 that they had defeated Goodhue.

Stewartville carried a 32-29 lead into halftime, while neither team was particularly efficient at the free-throw line. Stewartville was 8-for-20, while Goodhue went 11-for-22.

Elissa Lodermeier had a game-high 23 points to go with four rebounds. Twelve of her points came off 3-pointers. Elisabeth Gadient had a strong game as well with 14 points and four rebounds. Joslyn Carlson was also a key contributor with seven points and five rebounds.

“Great game by Elissa Lodermeier. She kept us in it with a wide array of offensive baskets and obviously the 3-pointers,” Goodhue head coach Josh Wieme said in an email. “It was fun to watch her tonight in perhaps her best career game. Freshmen Elisabeth Gadient showed some nice flashes as well tonight.”

Goodhue, 1-1, returns to the court Thursday at home against Byron.

Second half dooms Lake City in loss

Lake City looked like it was in position to potentially start the season with two victories on Tuesday but a nightmarish second half turned that upside as the Tigers lost to Kasson-Mantorville 69-52.

Lake City and K-M were knotted up at 29-29 entering halftime, but the KoMets shot lights out from beyond the arc to pull away in the second half. Although K-M only shot 9-for-17 at the free-throw line, the KoMets hit 14 3-pointers, compared to just two for Lake City. A silver lining for Lake Cityis that they continued to shoot well from the free-throw line going 12-of-14.

Natalie Bremer led the Tigers in points with 20, followed by Mya Shones with 14 points and Lilly Meincke with 12.

Next up for Lake City, 1-1, is a trip to Stewartville on Saturday.

Hiawatha Valley League scores



Tuesday

Cannon Falls 57, Kenyon-Wanamingo 17

Byron 39, Triton 20

Saturday (Jan. 16)

Caledonia 51, Cannon Falls 23

Byron 77, Pine Island 43

Rochester Lourdes 55, Winona Cotter 48