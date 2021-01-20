There's no better way to rebound from a blowout loss than turning around and doing the same to an opponent. That's exactly what Ellsworth had in mind, and that's exactly what happened Tuesday night as the Panthers cruised to a 65-44 victory over St. Croix Central.

The point total was the third-fewest Ellsworth has given up this season, and the game marked the highest offensive output by the team since it scored 70 points on Dec. 22.

Ellsworth had a strong first half, leading St. Croix Central 36-23 going into the break. Once the second half rolled around, Autumn Earney sprang to life and scored 16 points to help the Panthers keep their advantage.

"Overall, we played a pretty solid game. We took advantage of some defensive tactics as the game wore on, and Lily (Puhrmann) did a really nice job attacking the basket," Ellsworth head coach Jason Janke said. "We also pulled together a little more tonight. We had a kid down and Kaitlyn (Peterson) came in and her usual solid job on defense, but she added a steal or two and just does an outstanding job of bringing the group together with her positive attitude."

Molly Janke led Ellsworth with 23 points, followed by Earney's 19 points, Puhrmann with 10 and Ava Brookshaw with eight.

Up next for Ellsworth, 7-5 , is a rematch with St. Croix Central on Thursday. Ellsworth will host the game.

Middle Border Conference scores

Tuesday

Prescott 59, New Richmond 44

Amery 36, Clear Lake 27

Baldwin-Woodville 58, Boyceville 27