Each time Red Wing steps on the court it validates the improvements that first-year head coach Oliver Simmons is looking for. Although the Wingers lost their third-straight game to start the season — a 57-55 loss to Northfield — they’ve been more competitive each time. The next step is finding a way to get over the hump and record that first win.

On Thursday against Northfield, the Wingers went into halftime facing a 29-24 deficit. Then with just over nine minutes to play in the second half, Red Wing’s deficit climbed to nine points. Much like two nights earlier, Red Wing went on a late run to close the gap, and with four seconds left on the clock had a chance for the game-winning shot. It wasn’t to be however, and Northfield held on for the narrow two-point win.

Cooper Chandler and Andrew Ball led Red Wing with 11 points each, followed by Denval Atkinson (10), Maddox Hanson (9), Deso Buck (8), and Mitch Seeley and Reese Tripp with three points apiece.

Red Wing, 0-3, has its third home game in a row as it hosts Rochester Century on Tuesday.