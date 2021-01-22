Two days after having an uncharacteristic game plagued with inconsistencies and miscues, Goodhue was back to doing what they do best — playing team ball and winning conference games. The Wildcats made it all happen Thursday night against Byron in a 61-47 win.

Goodhue led the Bears 33-21 at halftime and further increased that lead in the second half. Although the Wildcats struggled at the free-throw line, going 8-for-21, they made good from behind the arc with five 3-pointers.

Torrie Rehder led Goodhue with a double-double as she scored 11 points and corralled 10 rebounds. Elisabeth Gadient led the team with 17 points, while Elissa Lodermeier and Arianna Thomforde also contributed eight points apiece. Joslyn Carlson had a nice night as well with six points and six rebounds.

Goodhue, 2-1, is next scheduled to travel to Kenyon-Wanamingo on Tuesday.