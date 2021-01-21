SOMERSET, Wis.-- Somerset slowed the pace down in the second half, clamped down on defense, and hit enough free throws down the end to pull out a 69-63 Middle Border Conference victory over New Richmond Tuesday night for its first victory in three games.

Somerset led by three at the half, 30-37, but Spartan coach Troy Wink said the pace of play benefitted the Tigers, who entered the game averaging over 90 points in back-to-back wins. The Spartans held the Tigers to 26 second half points but still trailed 58-55, with about four minutes remaining before Tate Pitcher nailed a 3-pointer to tie the score. After a stop on defense, Jackson Cook hit a layup and free throw to put the Spartans up for good, 61-58.

“It was a high-scoring, fast-paced game in the first half, which is to New Richmond’s benefit,” Wink said. “I think we were able to control the pace and played better defense in the second half. Some of the shots they were putting up in the first half weren't falling in the second, partly due to better defense.”

Melvin Medina-Ortiz finished 11-of-14 from the field, including 3-of-4 from 3-point range, to lead the Spartans with 27 points in addition to grabbing six rebounds and coming up with four steals.

“Melvin was as good as he's been all year on both ends of the court,” Wink said.

Cook had 17 points and a team-high seven rebounds before fouling out late while Trae Kreibich scored nine of his 13 points in the first half to give the Spartans a spark. Tysen Wink also made a pair of key baskets to send Somerset into the locker room with a three-point lead while Pitcher finished with eight points.

CJ Campbell and Alex Jarchow each registered double-doubles for the Tigers in the loss. Campbell finished with 23 points and 14 rebounds and Jarchow had 12 points and 16 boards while Owen Covery contributed 16 points and eight assists and Ben Wacker had eight points and seven boards.

Somerset, now 12-5 overall, 5-3 in Middle Border Conference play, will visit Amery (1-8, 1-7) Friday, Jan. 22, while New Richmond, who slipped to 6-5 overall, 6-2 in the MBC, will host Osceola (1-9, 0-6).