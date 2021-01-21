HUDSON, Wis.-- While Hudson has been dominating Big Rivers Conference opponents this season, the rest of the conference has been beating up on each other, putting the Raiders in position to clinch at least a share of the BRC title with a victory at Chippewa Falls Friday night.

The seventh-ranked Raider made easy work of River Falls in a 62-22 win Tuesday night, Jan. 19, to improve to 13-0 overall and 8-0 in Big Rivers Conference play with four conference games remaining. Eau Claire North and Menomonie are tied for second at 4-3 and each have five games left.

Tuesday night the Raiders held River Falls (3-8, 3-4) to eight points in the first half while racing out to a 27-8 lead on the way to their ninth straight double-digit victory of the season.

Six different Raiders scored at least eight points, led by Livi Boily with 13. Sophia Jonas finished with 11 points, five assists and four steals and Grace Lewis scored 13 points. Audrey Hatfield contributed nine points, six rebounds and three blocked shots and Kira Young had nine points and four boards while Grace Johnson scored eight points and pulled down a team-high nine rebounds.

The Raiders will visit Chippewa Falls (0-12, 0-6) Friday night, Jan. 22 while River Falls will travel to Eau Claire Memorial (4-7, 3-5).