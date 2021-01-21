NEW RICHMOND, Wis.-- The New Richmond girls basketball team went into Tuesday night’s showdown with Prescott one game behind the Cardinals in the Middle Border Conference standings. They ended up playing from behind most of the night in a 59-44 loss.

Prescott jumped out to a 36-21 halftime lead and held off the Tigers in the second half to improve to 9-0 in MBC play, 12-2 overall. The Tigers slipped to 7-2 in the conference, 9-3 overall.

Prescott’s Nicole Dalman posted a double-double with 19 points and 12 rebounds and Tori Benck had 11 points, five assists and four steals while Isabella Lenz contributed nine points and 12 boards. The Cardinals outrebounded the Tigers 33-20.

Leah DeYoung led New Richmond with 15 points and five rebounds and Barb Kling scored 14 points while Brooke Blaszczyk finished with six points and four rebounds. Gabby Aune scored four points and made five steals on defense.

New Richmond returns to action at Osceola Friday night, Jan. 22.