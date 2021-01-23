River Falls avenged an early-season loss to Eau Claire Memorial and Hudson held on to the top spot in the Big Rivers Conference standings in BRC boys’ basketball action Friday night, Jan. 23.

In River Falls, Zac Johnson scored 22 points and Michael Schurman had 20 points and six steals as the Wildcats led from the opening tip in a 66-49 victory over the Old Abes.

Johnson also pulled down eight rebounds and dished out six assists while JT and Liam Dougherty combined for 10 points and 17 rebounds.

The Wildcats improved to 10-2 with the win, 5-2 in BRC play. One of those losses was a 51-41 loss at Eau Claire Memorial Dec. 22.

In Hudson, Luke Healy poured in 40 points, Brandon Moeri hit five 3-pointers for a 15-point night, and Carter Herink scored 13 in the Raiders’ 81-62 victory over Chippewa Falls.

It was the 10th straight victory for Hudson and moved them to 10-3 overall, 7-2 and in first place in the BRC.

River Falls will visit Rice Lake Saturday, Jan. 23, while Hudson will host St. Croix Central in a nonconference game Tuesday, Jan. 26, at 5:30 p.m.