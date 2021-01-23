Goodhue got back on track against Kasson-Mantorville after shooting struggles during their last time on the court. When the final whistle blew Friday night, the Wildcats could claim a dominant 63-39 victory.

It was a quick start for Goodhue since they took a 31-17 lead into halftime. The second half was just as consistent as the Wildcats excelled in all areas of the game and increased their lead for the blowout win.

Will Opsahl led Goodhue’s offense with 22 points. Other top point scorers were Dayne Wojcik (17), Adam Poncelet (7) and Tyson Christensen (6).

Goodhue, 2-1, is next scheduled to host Pine Island on Tuesday.