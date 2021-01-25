Don’t look now but Elmwood/Plum City is starting to find its groove as it's now won three of its last four games. The latest win came Friday in Boyceville when the Wolves downed the Bulldogs, 67-39.

The writing was on the wall by the end of the first half as the Wolves had built up a 44-24 lead. The second half featured much less scoring, but E/PC was still able to continue extending its lead until the final whistle.

Luke Webb led E/PC with 21 points and nine rebounds. Basil Gilles had 13 points and six rebounds, Dayne Whipple had 12 points and four steals, and Tyler Bauer recorded 10 points and eight rebounds.

E/PC, 6-4, is next scheduled to travel to Mondovi on Monday.

Girls’ basketball

E/PC ends drought with win over Spring Valley

The winless drought ended for Elmwood/Plum City as they hosted Spring Valley for a Saturday matinee game. The Wolves put the brakes on a five-game losing streak with the 74-43 win.

Not only did E/PC break the streak, but their 41 first-half points were more than they had scored for the entire game in three of their losses during that stretch. A large reason for the Wolves’ success was due to Maggie Glaus’s massive game.

Glaus scored a season-high 33 points while also bringing in 10 rebounds. No E/PC player had eclipsed 20 points all season long, with the previous high point being 18 — hit twice by Glaus.

Aside from Glaus, the Wolves had a very balanced attack. Lily Webb recorded 11 points, Hannah Baier had nine, and Hannah Forster and Hailee McDonough had six points each. Forster also had a team-high six assists.

E/PC, 4-8, is next scheduled to travel to Elk Mound on Tuesday.