In the last 10 days Ellsworth has faced two teams, both were against Osceola and both the Panthers came away victorious. The season series concluded Monday as the host Panthers won 59-45.

Working in Ellsworth’s favor was the sheer volume of shots. Whereas the Panthers put up 50 shots and made it to the free-throw line 16 times, Osceola managed only 40 shots and 12 free throws. Ellsworth made good on their opportunities as well, converting on 12-of-16 free throws and hitting 59.3% of their two-point field goals.

Leading the way for the Panthers was Mason Anderson with 23 points and five rebounds. Jack Janke also hit double-digit points as he scored 15 and added seven rebounds. Shane Lange and Alex Coulthard also contributed seven points apiece.

Ellsworth, 5-7, is next scheduled to host St. Croix Central on Thursday.

Second-half surge dooms E/PC

Eleven days after falling to Mondovi at home, Elmwood/Plum City was the road team for the second half of the season series. Although for the majority of the game it appeared as though the Wolves had a chance to get revenge, E/PC lost a nailbiter 58-57 on Monday.

E/PC started strong, taking a 25-19 lead into the break. In the second half, the script was flipped as the Buffaloes outscored the Wolves 39-32.

Leading the Wolves’ offense was Basil Gilles with 15 points, followed by Luke Webb with 13, and Dayne Whipple, Austin Bartz, and Tyler Bauer with six points each.

E/PC, 6-5, is next scheduled to host Colfax on Thursday.