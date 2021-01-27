ZUMBROTA — Basketball is a game of runs. A common phrase that holds as true as the team that performs best at the free-throw line is likely to win. The former wasn’t all that prevalent in Tuesday’s matchup between Zumbrota-Mazeppa and Cannon Falls, as the largest run was 10-3 in favor of the Bombers to start the game. The latter was absolutely vital to Cannon Falls’ 65-61 overtime victory.

When Cannon Falls got out to that seven-point lead to start the game, thoughts of overtime weren’t exactly flooding the mind. In reality, neither team would ever hold a lead as large as seven points the rest of the way. By the end of the first half, it seemed like whomever made the last shot was likely to be on the winning team. Each possession was almost always a response to the other team scoring, rather than an extension of their own lead.

However, once the second half rolled around and the fouls started piling up, free throws began to take center stage. In the first half the Cougars and Bombers combined for 10 free throws. The second half and overtime? 34. Of those trips to the line, both teams accounted for nine trips to the line. The difference was that Z-M shot 64% while Cannon Falls hit 76%.

With both teams in the bonus for the majority of the second half and all of overtime, each successful free throw drastically increased the team’s chances of winning.

“We started getting more aggressive towards the basket rather than settling for shots because of being impatient on offense,” Cannon Falls head coach Josh Davisson said about what he thought made the difference in a tight game.

The attack towards the basket was easy to spot but had its highs and lows for Cannon Falls. The highlights included Danny Safe’s two dunks and improved ball movement on kick-out passes. The downside included the foul trouble that came along with it. Bombers star Marcus Banks fouled out with over half of the overtime period to play. The aggressive driving to the hoop also led to four drawn charges by Z-M’s Josh Hutton.

Z-M head coach Fred Liffrig didn’t pin the blame for the loss on missed free throws though. The Cougars typically play a pressure-filled defense that predicates on forcing turnovers for easy transition buckets. Those were in short supply Tuesday night.

“We had 13 turnovers, they had seven,” Liffrig said. “We normally turn teams over a little bit more so that was part of it. But we were also having a hard time seeing the game in the post the way I want it to be seen.”

Liffrig’s comments on the struggles with vision was in regards to the Bombers’ 1-3-1 zone — a defensive scheme not frequently used by area teams. The look clogged up some of the Cougars’ preferred passing lanes and as a result, their offense never really found the groove it had in its previous two games. The silver lining on the night however was the offensive rebounding opportunities the zone opened up. Z-M had 19 offensive boards and 41 total. Cannon Falls managed just 29.

Despite the loss, Liffrig is still overall pleased with the team’s result. Both in the rebounding department and just effort on the court more generally.

“The effort is there, we’re not going to complain about the effort,” he said. “All year we try to outwork people and we just got caught by a team tonight that matched our intensity and matched our work effort.”

Individual stats

Z-M — Points: Willie Holm III (18), Tyson Liffrig (14), Kaleb Stensland (12), Landen Chandler (8), Tanner Gates (6), Broc Fredrickson (2) and Josh Hutton (1). Rebounds: Stensland (8), Chandler (8), Gates (8), Fredrickson (7)

Cannon Falls — Points: Marcus Banks (19), Noah Blanchard (18), Jacob Wulf (13), Cam Dicke (5), Danny Safe (4), Connor Loeschke (4). Rebounds: Dicke (14)

Z-M, 2-1, is next scheduled to travel to Stewartville on Saturday.