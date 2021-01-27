After losing two consecutive games, Lake City released some of that frustration on Tuesday in a nonconference bout with Lewiston-Altura. The Tigers let loose to the tune of a 58-8 halftime advantage. Lake City ended up scoring nearly twice as much in one half as the Cardinals did the entire game as the Tigers cruised to a 92-33 victory.

Tying for the game high in points scored were Natalie Bremer and Mya Shones with 20 points each. Grace Bany and Lilly Meincke also hit double-digit points with 15 and 10, respectively. Macey Beltz and Hailey Reckmann added eight points each, and Jacey Majerus added another seven points.

Lake City, 2-2, returns to conference play on Thursday as it hosts Triton.

11 score points in Goodhue blowout

There was never much doubt in the outcome of Goodhue’s matchup with Kenyon-Wanamingo on Tuesday as the Wildcats cruised to a 70-22 win. Goodhue hit the floor running, taking a 49-8 lead into the halftime break. That lead continued to stretch into the second half as 11 different girls scored a point on the night.

Leading the Wildcats in scoring was Elissa Lodermeier with 18 points — 12 of which came on 3-pointers. Other key contributors included Tori Miller with 10 points, Arianna Thomforde and Elisabeth Gadient with eight points apiece, and Joslyn Carlson with six points and a team-high eight rebounds.

Goodhue, 3-1, is next scheduled to travel to Dover-Eyota on Friday.

Cougars defeat Triton as three score double-digit points

Z-M traveled to Triton on Tuesday looking to build off its win in their previous game one week ago. The Cougars did just that and did it convincingly as they turned a 26-18 halftime lead into a 60-38 rout.

Addie Voxland led Z-M’s offense with 19 points, followed by Sarah Mensink with 12 points, Raelyn Stiller (11), Torey Stencel (9) and Megan Jasperson (6). Of Stiller’s 11 points, nine came from 3-pointers.

Z-M, 2-1, is next scheduled to travel to Kenyon-Wanamingo on Friday.

Area scores

Tuesday, Jan. 26

Kasson-Mantorville 85, Cannon Falls 41

Stewartville 76, Pine Island 34

Lourdes 51, Byron 39