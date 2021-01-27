In a dominant defensive performance, Goodhue held Pine Island to just four first-half points Tuesday night. The second half wasn’t much better for the Panthers and Goodhue could rest in cruise control for the 46-23 win.

With 10 made 3-pointers, the Wildcats scored more points from behind the arc than Pine Island did total as a team. Leading the way for Goodhue was Adam Poncelet with 13 points, Tyson Christensen (12), Will Opsahl (10) and Dayne Wojcik (6). All of Christensen’s points came off 3-pointers, while Opsahl hit three 3-pointers and Poncelet two.

Goodhue, 3-1, is next scheduled to travel to La Crescent on Friday.

Area scores

Tuesday, Jan. 26

Kenyon Wanamingo 65, Kasson-Mantorville 48