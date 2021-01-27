Elmwood/Plum City wasn’t able to build off its weekend win and instead lost a road matchup 53-34 to Elk Mound. After ending a five-game losing streak, the Wolves are now at risk of creating a new streak.

Despite the 19-point loss, E/PC was only four points down at the break as both teams labored to a 18-14 halftime score. The offense picked up in the second half but the Mounders’ extracted a little bit more from their offense and increased their lead the remainder of the game.

Maggie Glaus led the offense with 15 points, while Hannah Forster added eight points as well.

E/PC, 4-9, is next scheduled to travel to Boyceville on Thursday.

Area scores

Tuesday, Jan. 26

Durand 61, Spring Valley 16

Mondovi 54, Boyceville 39

Colfax 77, Glenwood City 53