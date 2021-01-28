Despite an all-time record falling in the Ellsworth gym on Tuesday, the Panther girls lost a hard-fought game with Middle Border Conference foe Somerset, 60-51.

Having defeated the Spartans in the season opener, Ellsworth was confronted with a 34-27 deficit at halftime. Although the gap was trimmed to three points early in the second half, it was never completely erased and the Panthers lost for the first time since Jan. 15.

“Somerset is definitely a strong ball-club and we didn’t play poorly by any stretch, you have to give them a lot of credit,” Ellsworth head girls basketball coach Jason Janke said. “They made big plays whenever we made a run at them.”

Despite the loss, senior Autumn Earney broke the all-time scoring record with a free throw in the second half. She finished the night with 1,366 points, eight more than previous record holder, Charysse Minder, set in 1996.

Earney has scored over 10 points in every game this season and more than 30 points on three occasions.

Individual leaders for Ellsworth on Tuesday night were: Molly Janke with 23 points and 11 rebounds, Earney with 18 points and three steals, Ava Brookshaw with seven points, four steals and 10 rebounds, and Kayla Kressin with six rebounds.

Ellsworth, 8-6, is next scheduled to travel to Osceola on Thursday.

Area scores

Tuesday, Jan. 26

Prescott 83, Osceola 43

New Richmond 54, St. Croix Central 34