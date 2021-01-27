Healy accounted for all 14 Hudson points during a late Raider run to turn a two-point lead into a 10-point gap in Hudson’s 75-62 victory over the Panthers.

The battle between the fifth-ranked Division 3 Panthers and Big Rivers Conference-leading Raiders was tight from the start and Central led 21-13 midway through the first half before a Carter Herink layup put Hudson up for good, 31-29, with 2:35 remaining in the first half.

Hudson’s lead was 40-32 at the break but St. Croix Central wasn’t going away quietly and cut it to two, 50-48, on a Jackson Pettit jumper with 7:24 left. The Raiders pushed it back to six but a 3-pointer by Colin Hackbarth and one of two free throws by Pettit made it a two-point game again, 54-52, with 5:30 remaining.

That’s when Healy went to work, coming up with a steal and a layup, followed by a 3-pointer to spark a 14-6 Raider run.

Pettit and Hackbarth kept the Panthers close with back-to-back 3-pointers, sandwiched around a three by Healy, to pull Central to within four, 62-58, but Healy scored the next six points on a pair of layups and two free throws to make it a 68-58 game at the two minute mark and the Raiders sealed the win from the free throw line.

Healy finished with a game-high 30 points for Hudson while Cole Jacobson scored 17, Brandon Moeri scored nine and Herink contributed eight. Pettit led St. Croix Central with 27 points and Hackbarth had 14.

The loss was just the second of the season for the Panthers with the other a 62-44 loss at Division 1 River Falls on New Year’s Eve. For Hudson it was their 11th straight victory after opening the season with three losses.

St. Croix Central will visit Ellsworth Thursday, Jan. 28, and Somerset Saturday, Jan. 30 while Hudson will travel to Eau Claire Memorial Saturday.