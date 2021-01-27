HAMMOND, Wis.-- New Richmond’s girls’ basketball team jumped out to a 31-18 halftime lead over St. Croix Central and never looked back in a 54-34 Middle Border Conference victory over the Panthers Tuesday night, Jan. 26, in Hammond.

Leah DeYoung scored 14 of her 18 points in the first half while pulling down eight rebounds and Brooke Blaszczyk totalled 18 points and four assists while Barb Kling contributed 11 points, 10 rebounds and four assists for the Tigers.

Katie Gostovich provided the bulk of the offense for St. Croix Central with 14 points and Delaney Lloyd and Ashley Schmidt scored four points each while six other Panthers had two.

New Richmond improved to 9-2 in Middle Border Conference play, 11-3 overall, while St. Croix Central fell to 0-12 in the conference, 1-12 overall.

Next up for the Tigers is a road game at Somerset Friday, Jan. 29. The Spartans are coming off a 60-51 victory at Ellsworth Tuesday night that moved them to 6-4 in the MBC, 9-7 overall.

St. Croix Central will travel to conference-leading Prescott (10-0, 13-2) Thursday, Jan. 28.