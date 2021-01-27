SOMERSET, Wis.-- Somerset raced out to a 24-9 lead over Osceola but had to fend off a furious Chieftain comeback attempt before pulling away for a 58-46 Senior Night win Tuesday, Jan. 26.

The Spartans’ 24-9 lead quickly dwindled to 26-17 by the break and Osceola pulled to within two, 39-37, with around five minutes remaining before Tysen Wink strung together seven straight points in three consecutive possessions to give Somerset some breathing room.

Head coach Troy Wink said the Spartans did a good job of overcoming the distractions of Senior Night to hold on for the win.

“It’s always a little more difficult to be focussed with all that going on but our guys did a good job,” he said. “Osceola is a very gritty team that plays hard on both ends of the court.”

Jackson Cook led Somerset with 16 points on 7-of-10 shooting from the field while Tysen Wink finished with 13 points and Melvin Medina-Ortiz contributed 12 points, six rebounds and four assists. Trae Kreibich added seven points, including a big 3-pointer to start the second half, while dishing out four assists and making three steals.

“Better free throw percentage and better defense compared to last game,” Wink said. “Proud of the effort of the team; they keep working hard. Fourteen wins to this point and looking to keep growing and improving.”

The Spartans, now 14-5 overall, 7-3 in the Middle Border Conference, travel to Turtle Lake for a nonconference game Thursday, Jan. 28, before hosting fifth-ranked St. Croix Central Saturday, Jan. 30.