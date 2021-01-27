RIVER FALLS, Wis.-- River Falls’ boys’ basketball team went on a 25-0 first half run and led by 20 at the break, 39-19, on its way to a 60-53 victory at fifth-ranked Medford Tuesday night, Jan. 26.

The loss was just the second of the season for Medford and dropped them to 16-2 while River Falls improved to 12-2.

Zac Johnson led the Wildcats with 28 points, including five 3-pointers, in addition to a team-high four assists and three steals while JT Dougherty posted a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds. Chris Chapin finished with three 3-pointers to finish with nine points while Liam Dougherty added eight points, four boards and two blocked shots.

The Wildcats shot 49 percent from the field (21-of-43) while holding Medford to 27.5 percent shooting (14-of-51).

River Falls will host Tomah (12-5) Friday night, Jan. 29, at 7:15 p.m.