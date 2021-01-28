Coming off of a 26-4 season and a 72-14 record over the past three years, the Red Wing girls’ basketball team will be looking to continue its recent stretch of dominance. That being said, it’s never easy to replicate a season that ends in the state tournament. Add in that the Wingers lost their star guard Kyli Nelson to graduation and senior forward Abi Deming to injury, and the season just got a whole lot harder.

Despite all that, there are plenty of reasons to think the Wingers can once again be a factor in the Big 9.

One is the return of head coach Peter Johnson. Johnson led the team last year as an interim coach before being officially hired for the lead role last September. Another is the return of Sydney Rahn and Sydnee Nelson. Both were starters last season, while Sammi Chandler and Hallie Roschen also return after logging quality minutes off the bench last year.

“We return those four from last year’s varsity group, but we had a JV group that was very successful again last year,” Johnson said. “I think they lost one game last year so we have a lot of talent coming back, just not a lot of seasoned varsity talent.”

With the loss of three starters from a year ago, the team will play a different style. This year’s group provides the ability to play fast and press more on defense. Johnson acknowledged the team has a size deficiency with the loss of Deming, but with the returning athleticism, he expects them to play quick and force their opponents into bad shots.

“I think our strength is our athleticism. I also think outside shooting is still a positive for us,” Johnson said. “It’ll be a group effort for outside shooting, which is good, it’ll be harder for a team to lock in on one player.”

Wingers finally hit the court

Friday marks the season opener for Red Wing after a two-week layoff due to the pandemic. Fortunately for the Wingers, they have been able to practice since Jan. 4 so there is still a baseline of preparedness. The downside however, is that Red Wing had five games of experience building wiped out. Instead they will now get to face Mankato East, a team that is 3-1, near the top of the Big 9 Conference standings and has found its stride as a team on the court.

Red Wing on the other hand will need to learn to gel quickly as four of their first six games are against opponents that have a combined record of 13-3.

“Playing a slightly different offense and trying to press and play fast, there’s going to be a growth period,” Johnson said. “I told them (the team) that it could look a little ugly in these first couple of weeks. But we’ll look at the tape after games and keep adjusting and trusting the process so we can find out how good we can be come March and if we can get back to the section final.”

Looking ahead

As of now, the schedule is shaping up to be a game every Tuesday and Friday until the end of February. Red Wing is playing a conference-only schedule and is currently set to host nine games and travel for six. The regular season finale will be Saturday, March 13 and when and if section and state tournaments are played will be determined at a later date.

A limited number of fans will be allowed into Sonju Gym, but for those unable to attend, games will be livestreamed on the Red Wing Activities YouTube page.