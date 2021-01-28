Red Wing started the season with a 40-point loss. Then, they lost by six points and again by two points with the game-winning shot bouncing off the rim. On their fourth attempt, it was again a buzzer-beating shot that determined the outcome.

After a heroic comeback in the second half that had Red Wing in the lead in the game’s final seconds, Jaecan Fratzke hit a game-winning 3-pointer to give Rochester Century the 51-49 win. Although Red Wing has now lost two straight games on buzzer beaters not going their way, there is strong momentum building towards that first victory.

On Tuesday against Century, the Wingers jumped out to a 7-4 lead in the opening five minutes of play, but found themselves facing a 32-27 deficit at halftime. Halfway through the second half, it looked as if Red Wing would never close that gap as they trailed 46-37 with less than nine minutes to play.

Then everything changed.

Century failed to score a point over the course of the next eight minutes and the Wingers took a 47-46 lead with 1:04 remaining. The teams traded buckets in each of their next possessions, giving the Panthers once last crack at it after taking a timeout with 10 seconds left. Red Wing played good defense and contested Fratzke’s 3-pointer, but the shot was too good and the Panthers came away victorious.

Game takeaways

Red Wing forced 18 turnovers on defense, while only commiting eight of their own. Century was dominant on the glass and outrebounded Red Wing, 26-14.

Denval Atkinson led Red Wing with 14 points, followed by Deso Buck and Cooper Chandler with 10 points. Others scoring were Reese Tripp (4), Andrew Ball (4), Mitch Seeley (3), Maddox Hanson (2) and Aidan Hull (2). Atkinson led the Wingers with six rebounds.

Red Wing, 0-4, is next scheduled to travel to Mankato East on Friday.