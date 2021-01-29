For all the difficulties Elmwood/Plum City has had stringing wins together this season, the same is true with losses as the Wolves have yet to lose back-to-back games. That trend continued Thursday night as E/PC defeated Colfax 69-58, avenging a 15-point loss on Dec. 22.

The win over the Vikings also marked another milestone — the second-highest point total the Wolves have scored in a game all season. The high mark is 72 points hit on Dec. 29 against Independence.

Luke Webb led the Wolves with 21 points against Colfax, followed by Tyler Bauer with 19, Basil Gilles with 13 and Dayne Whipple with eight points.

E/PC, 7-5, is next scheduled to travel to Elk Mound on Tuesday.

Ellsworth’s momentum stuffed against SCC

Looking to keep it’s two-game win streak alive, Ellsworth welcomed St. Croix Central for the final regular season matchup between the two teams. In the first game, St. Croix Central blasted Ellsworth with 90 points for the win. The second time around, Ellsworth fared better but not by much as the host Panthers fell 71-47 on Thursday.

Ellsworth’s offense struggles have continued as of late as they have eclipsed 50 points only three times since Dec. 21. Meanwhile their defense has played relatively well, averaging 63 points against during that same time period.

Individual stats for the game were unavailable.

Ellsworth, 5-8, is next scheduled to host Prescott on Monday.

Area scores

Thursday, Jan. 28

Spring Valley 42, Elk Mound 40

Somerset 74, Turtle Lake 46

Baldwin-Woodville 53, Amery 42

Unity 54, Osceola 48

Mondovi 67, Durand 59

Glenwood City 76, Boyceville 53