After defeating Osceola by 13 points in their first matchup this season, it was fitting that the Chieftains returned the favor by defeating Ellsworth by 13 points Thursday night to even out the season series. Ellsworth’s 65-52 loss marked the second loss in a row after the Panthers swept St. Croix Central last week.

With only three games left on the regular season slate, it’s becoming more important for Ellsworth to find some consistency down the home stretch. Since Jan. 7, the Panthers have gone 4-4 but have been prone to inconsistencies. They’ve been blown out by as much as 44 points, won by as much as 36 points and everything in between.

Individual stats for Thursday's game were unavailable.

Ellsworth, 8-7, travels to Baldwin-Woodville on Friday and then have a week break before hosting Amery on Friday, Feb. 5.

E/PC struggles on offense

After scoring just 34 points two nights earlier, Elmwood/Plum City only marginally improved its scoring output as it fell to Boyceville on Thursday, 47-36. The point total marked a tie for the third-lowest scoring total of the season for the Wolves, with the second-lowest effort coming in their last game.

E/PC managed 15 points in the first half, trailing by nine points through 18 minutes of play. In the second half the game tightened up, but the Wolves were too far down to close the gap. Individual stats were unavailable.

E/PC, 4-10, returns to action quickly as it travels to Spring Valley on Friday.