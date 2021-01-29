It was a night for the record books, literally. Needing just one rebound to become the all-time leading girls rebounder in school history, Grace Bany did just that early in the first half of an 82-34 rout of Triton on Thursday night. Then about 10 minutes of game clock later, Natalie Bremer became the all-time scoring leader as she surpassed 1,400 points.

Bany, a senior, was already the school’s leader in blocks and is certain to push the rebound record over 800 before the season’s end. While Bremer, a junior, may have a chance at surpassing 2,000 points next year.

“Blocks and rebounds are two things Grace is really great at,” Lake City head coach Clay Olstad said. “That’s a big part of what she brings to our team — picks up the glass and she affects a lot of shots in the lane. And Natalie, she just actually beat our assistant coach’s Madi Green’s record.”

Green went on to play at Minnesota State University-Moorhead.

Despite knowing that the record was attainable before the game began, Bremer was preparing as if it was just another game. She said she didn’t put much thought into breaking the record before the game, and scoring points to get it out of the way wasn’t a priority in the opening minutes against Triton.

“I treated it just like another game, just let it happen and just kind of let it come to me,” Bremer said about breaking the record. “I work on my defense to control my offense and it kind of gets me going. Once I get a couple steals in the game, my offense just flows.”

Bremer’s defense was noticeable early and often against Triton, as were the rest of the Tigers. Lake City rushed out to a 48-11 halftime lead in which the majority of those points came off turnovers. Lake City’s pressure defense was a challenge for the Cobras from the minute they inbounded their first pass until the final whistle blew.

Once the Tigers hit their stride it was like a flip was switched. In the game’s first five minutes, Lake City was only up 10-2. Then over the remainder of the half, the Tigers put up 38 more points.

The second half was much of the same, although Lake City’s reserves came in for the majority of the half.

“I thought we had a lot of good looks tonight,” Olstad said. “Obviously the defense created a lot of transition points. We got a lot of layups out there.”

Bremer led the Tigers with 25 points, followed by Lilly Meincke with 17, Mya Shones with 16 and Bany with nine.

Lake City, 3-2, is next scheduled to host Cannon Falls on Monday.