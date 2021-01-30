Goodhue hit the road to face La Crescent on Friday hoping to add another game onto their two-game win streak. La Crescent wasn’t about to let that happen though, and kept the Wildcats offense in check all game.

Goodhue managed only 18 points in the first half, putting them six points behind midway through the game. The second half wasn’t much better for either team’s offense which resulted in Goodhue’s second-lowest point total of the season and a 48-40 loss.

Neither team was particularly good at the free-throw line, but Goodhue struggled more, only converting on 5-of-11 attempts.

Will Opsahl led Goodhue in scoring with 15 points, followed by Dayne Wojcik (11 points) and Tyson Christensen (8).

Goodhue, 3-2, is next scheduled to travel to Triton on Tuesday.

Area scores

Friday, Jan. 29

Triton 44, Pine Island 39

Thursday, Jan. 28

Stewartville 97, Lourdes 61